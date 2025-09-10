Karnataka Woman Dies After Scooter Topples On Pothole, Crushed By Lorry On NH-66

A tragic accident on National Highway 66 near Kulur, Mangaluru, claimed the life of a 44-year-old woman on September 9. The victim, identified as Madhavi from Surathkal Kulai, was on her scooter when it hit a pothole, causing her to lose control and fall onto the road.

At that moment, a lorry approaching from Udupi, allegedly driven recklessly by Mohammed Farooq, ran over her. Madhavi sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Police officials stated that the poor condition of the highway, along with negligent driving, contributed to the accident. Notices have been issued to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for failing to repair potholes despite repeated concerns.

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru North Traffic Police Station under Crime Number 224/2025. Authorities have assured that the investigation will determine accountability and ensure action against those responsible.