Karnataka's Sacred Connection to Ramayana : Chanchalakote, Where Rama and Hanuman First Met

Koppal : As Ayodhya's Ram Mandir gains prominence, Karnataka stands proud with its own sacred connection to the revered epic, the Ramayana. Amidst the state's many holy sites associated with Lord Rama, a lesser-known gem holds a significant place in the hearts of devotees – Chanchalakote, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, located on the banks of the Tungabhadra river in Anegondi, Gangavati taluk of Koppal district.

In the backdrop of the ongoing construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the historical significance of Chanchalakote gains prominence, not only as Hanuman's birthplace but also as the site where Lord Rama and Hanuman first met.



Legend has it that fearing Vali, Sugriva, and Anjaneya sought refuge in Chanchalakote. Simultaneously, Rama and Lakshmana were in search of Sita. In a twist of fate, Anjaneya and Sugriva, hiding in Chanchalakote, glimpsed Rama and Lakshmana approaching. Initially, Anjaneya and Sugriva feared Vali's gang might have tracked them down. However, to their relief, Rama revealed that they were in search of Lakshmana and Sita.



It was in Chanchalakote on the banks of the Tungabhadra that Rama and Anjaneya had their first meeting. The sacred encounter solidified the bond between Lord Rama and his devoted Bhakta Hanuman. The historic place not only witnessed the meeting of Rama and Hanuman but also features the footprints of Lord Rama engraved on the rock. Chanchalakote, nestled along the serene banks of the Tungabhadra river, holds a unique charm, encapsulating the sacred essence of the Ramayana. Devotees visiting this site can witness the divine imprints of Lord Rama's feet, adding to the spiritual significance of the place.

As the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir progresses, the revelation of Karnataka's sacred connection to the Ramayana through Chanchalakote serves as a reminder of the rich cultural and religious tapestry woven into the state's landscapes. Devotees and pilgrims alike can now explore this hidden gem that played a pivotal role in the divine narrative of Rama and Hanuman.

