KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today | Check KEA Seat Allotment at kea.kar.nic.in

Highlights

Check KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today at 1 PM on KEA’s official website. Download your seat allotment for Engineering, Pharmacy, Nursing & more courses.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result on August 29, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the KEA website kea.kar.nic.in from 1 PM.

How to check:

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the Round 2 seat allotment result link
  3. Enter your login details
  4. View and download your result
  5. Keep a printout for later

This is for courses like Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Nursing, and others.

After Round 2, you can choose or change your preferences for some courses.

Visit the KEA website for more info

