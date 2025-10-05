Live
- BRS leaders join Cong in Ramagundam
- Hindu Janajagruti Samiti holds workshop for nationalist lawyers
- Telangana: KTR Criticises Bus Fare Hike in Twin Cities
- BJP gains ground: erstwhile Adilabad to witness three-way contest in polls
- Light beyond darkness
- KCOCA invoked in Bantwal murder case; 13 arrested, one absconding
- Hoax bomb threat at Israeli consulate, probe on
- Codava National Council pays tributes to warriors of Anglo-Mysore wars
- Reasons loving yourself is not a luxury - it’s survival
- Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 kgs, having different health concerns
KCOCA invoked in Bantwal murder case; 13 arrested, one absconding
Mangaluru: The Karnataka Police have invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000 in connection with the murder of Abdul Rehman,...
Mangaluru: The Karnataka Police have invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000 in connection with the murder of Abdul Rehman, which occurred under the Bantwal Rural Police limits in Dakshina Kannada district on May 27, 2025.
Thirteen people have been arrested in the case and produced before a court, which has remanded them to judicial custody.
The arrested have been identified as Deepak, Chintan, Prithviraj Jogi, Sumit B. Acharya, V. Raviraj Moole, Abhin Rai, Tejaksha, Ravisanjay G.S., Shivaprasad Thumbe, Pradeep, Shahit alias Sahith, Sachin alias Sachu Rottigudde, and Ranjith.
Another accused, Bharath Raj alias Bharath Kumdelu (29), a resident of Pudu village, remains absconding, police said.
The case was initially registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, 1959, including provisions related to conspiracy, abetment, and unlawful possession of firearms.
Police said the accused had been engaged in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, and inflammatory speeches for several years, disturbing communal harmony and public order in the region.
Given the organised and repetitive nature of their offences, investigators have now invoked the KCOCA Act, a stringent law meant to curb organised crime and criminal syndicates. Further investigation is in progress.