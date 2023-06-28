Kerala Businessman honeytrapped Five arrested

Mangaluru: Mangalore CCB police have arrested eight accused including a young woman in connection with the case of honeytrapping a Kerala-based businessman who had come to Mangalore.



The arrested have been identified as Pritam Bondel, Kishore, a resident of Moodshedde, Murali, Sushant, Abhi and a young woman from Moodbidre.

On February 16, the incident took place at the resort of Moodushedde near Vamanjoor. It is said that Moideen Kunha and Mohammad Ruksad from Kerala came in contact with someone else and went to the resort with a girl from Moodbidre.

While there at night, a group came to the room and after taking photos and videos, they assaulted Moideen and tortured him for money. He filed a complaint about this at Kavur police station