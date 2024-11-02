Key announcements made on tourism, language empowerment

Udupi/Mangaluru: The Karnataka government announced several strategic initiatives to enhance the state’s tourism industry, local language empowerment, and tackle perceived financial disparities, in celebrations marking Karnataka Rajyotsava.

This year’s district-level ceremonies, held in Udupi and Mangalore, highlighted Karnataka’s vision of economic growth, regional pride, and cultural development, underscoring both achievements and challenges in state governance.

Udupi District In-Charge Minister, Laxmi Hebbalkar, emphasised the state’s ambition to establish Karnataka as a prime international tourism hub under the newly approved Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29. During her address, she revealed a Rs. 1,349 crore budget dedicated to expanding facilities and services across key destinations, aiming to attract both domestic and global tourists. She attributed Bengaluru’s success in securing high investment rates to the government’s workforce training initiatives, positioning the city as a national leader in industrial and economic growth.

Minister Hebbalkar also underscored the government’s commitment to promoting the Kannada language and its rich cultural heritage. She encouraged citizens to embrace Kannada literature, emphasising its importance in preserving the state’s identity.

As part of this initiative, Rs. 14.2 crore has been allocated to the “Odhu Karnataka” program, providing study materials for students in grades 4 and 5 in government schools and offering teacher training to strengthen Kannada education. Furthermore, she highlighted the government’s mission to establish Kannada as the primary administrative language in Karnataka, a move bolstered by numerous cultural programs aimed at nurturing local literature, folklore, and environmental heritage.

Discussing local infrastructure, Minister Hebbalkar announced upcoming irrigation projects in Udupi. Under the Paschima Vahini project, vented dams will be constructed to irrigate 33 hectares of farmland, with a projected investment of Rs. 1.88 crore. Additional measures, such as embankments along 151 km of river paths, aim to curb flood risks and support agricultural resilience across the district.

In Mangaluru, the Dakshina Kannada District In-Charge Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao raised concerns about Karnataka’s financial status despite being a significant contributor to national tax revenue. During his Rajyotsava address, he highlighted Karnataka’s second-highest position in GST contributions but lamented the state’s insufficient compensation from the Finance Commission. He argued that Karnataka’s power to implement taxes aligned with regional needs has been limited under the current GST structure, depriving the state of fiscal autonomy and placing it at a disadvantage.

Minister Rao further addressed the issue of Karnataka’s underrepresentation in national politics, which he attributed to the state’s success in population control compared to other regions. This, he claimed, has inadvertently lessened Karnataka’s legislative influence, especially when compared to more populous Hindi-speaking states. Rao called for a reassessment of this imbalance to ensure equitable representation for southern states and to amplify the voices of Karnataka’s citizens at the national level.

The Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, which included a ceremonial salute to the state flag, provided a platform for recognising excellence in the Dakshina Kannada district. Fifty-seven individuals and twenty-four organisations received awards for their contributions. Notable attendees included MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, Mangalore City Corporation Mayor Manoj Kodikal, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, and Dr. M P Srinath, President of the Karnataka Sahitya Parishat (Dakshina Kannada).