Khandre orders removal of dangerous trees, branches ahead of monsoon

In a proactive step to prevent loss of life and property during the monsoon season, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed forest officials to identify and prune dangerous trees and branches in urban areas.

The Minister launched a tree conservation initiative today near Cantonment in Bengaluru by removing concrete encasements around trees.

He expressed deep sorrow over the recent death of 29-year-old Akshay, who succumbed to injuries after a tree branch fell on him. Experts have attributed the fall of weak-rooted and tall trees during wind and rain to concrete, tiles, and stone slabs laid around their base, which block water from seeping into the roots. Minister Khandre noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also passed orders against such practices, and the state government has issued official guidelines on the matter. The BBMP’s Special Commissioner has already instructed for the removal of concrete surrounding trees. Going forward, any roadside planting must ensure a minimum one-meter soil radius around the saplings to promote healthy root growth.

The Minister further instructed BBMP, other municipal bodies, the Highway Authority, the Horticulture Department, and the Social Forestry Division of the Forest Department to act on removing concrete and asphalt around existing trees planted by them. Calling for regular meetings of the Tree Authority, Khandre emphasized the need to identify hazardous trees and promptly remove unsafe branches. “Experts say one person needs at least seven trees to breathe comfortably, but today in Bengaluru, there is barely one tree for every seven people. We must all participate in tree conservation,” he urged.

Lamenting the increasing tendency to cut trees for visibility of shop signage or concerns about falling leaves being a nuisance, the Minister appealed to citizens not to encase or cut trees unlawfully, especially those in front of their homes. Once known as the “Garden City” and “Pensioner’s Paradise”, Bengaluru is now dominated by high-rises. “We must act to restore its green cover. Trees protect those who protect them — ‘Vriksho Rakshati Rakshitah’,” he remarked.