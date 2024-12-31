Kharge has nothing to do with contractor’s death: DKS

Bengaluru : “Ours is a clean governance government. Minister Priyank Kharge has nothing to do with the death of the contractor,” said DCM DK Shivakumar. Responding to media queries near his Sadashivanagar residence on Monday, he said, “Priyank Kharge has no role in this case. There are no direct allegations against him in the suicide note. He cannot resign as soon as they accuse someone. We know about Priyank Kharge’s honesty. An investigation will be conducted as per the law into the death of the contractor,” he said.

When asked if Vijayendra had released photos of himself, CM Priyanka Kharge and Raju, who is accused of causing the death, he said, “There are photos of Vijayendra and Yediyurappa with me. Many people come to our house and go to weddings to take photos with us. Should I release the photos of Vijayendra and Yediyurappa with criminals and rowdies? If they want, I will release them. If there is evidence of conversations and transactions between the accused and us, let them file charges. We are running a good government, and the opposition is just talking because they want to talk. Let them talk.”

When asked about the BJP leaders’ statement that they would lay siege to demand that the case be handed over to the CBI investigation, he said, “Let’s lay siege. My brother Suresh has mentioned some cases from Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Let’s include them all and hand them over to the CBI. When the BJP government was in power, only my case was handed over to the CBI.

“During the Congress government, we had given about 12 cases including the death of DK Ravi, the death of Saujanya, and the Paresh Mesta case to the CBI for investigation. The BJP should have given the cases of BJP ministers to the CBI along with my case. Why didn’t they?”

When asked about the BJP’s demand for Priyank Kharge’s resignation, he said, “There is no question of Priyank Kharge resigning. What wrong has he done? He should not resign. Priyank Kharge is the voice of our party. The opposition parties are behaving like this out of jealousy towards him. They are unable to tolerate the fact that a leader of the Dalit community is growing to such a great level. He is leading the ITBT department effectively. After Krishna’s government, Priyank Kharge is leading the state successfully in the ITBT sector. Therefore, they are plotting to bring him down.”

When asked about the confusion in the KPSC exam, he said, “We will pay attention to this issue. Justice will be provided to those who have been wronged.” When asked about the complaints made by BJP leaders after meeting the Governor, he said, “He should always remember us. It would be very happy if he remembers us.”

When asked why the case against Priyank Kharge should not be handed over to the CBI, he said, “This is not a case that should be handed over to the CBI. Our investigative agencies are capable of investigating these cases. The officers are capable. We also know the CBI’s investigative approach.”

“Happy New Year to the people of the state. May 2025 be a good year for everyone. More than a thousand cameras have been installed in the city in the wake of the New Year celebrations.

There is no room for any misbehavior or unpleasant incident. The dignity of Bengaluru is very important to us. The police will take strict action against anyone who violates the law,” he said.