Killer's wife wants her husband punished

Hubballi: The wife of one of the killers of popular Sarala Vaastu expert Chandrashekar Guruji in Karnataka said on Wednesday that her husband must get punished for his crime.

Vanajakshi, the wife of one of the killers, Mahantesh Shiroora, speaking to media persons, said, "Chandrashekar Guruji was a good human being. My husband committed a big mistake by killing Guruji."

She further clarified that there was no financial dispute between Guruji and them. "This is wrong to say that Guruji had bought flat in my name. We had bought the apartment by obtaining loan from bank," she maintained.

"I had joined Sarala Jeevan organization run by Guruji in 2005. I had resigned after being transferred to Mumbai. My husband also left the job in 2016. I don't know the reason for his action," she said.

She further stated that she does not know whether Guruji had bought properties in the name of her husband. "My husband did not come home for 4-5 days. Whenever I called, he claimed he was busy. However, I came to know about his action after watching the news on Guruji's murder on television," she added.

"I have given all information to Vidyanagar police who are investigating the case," Vanajakshi said. Chandrashekar Guruji was stabbed to death at a hotel at Hubballi on Tuesday. Karnataka Police have nabbed two killers -- Manjunath Dummavada and Mahantesh Shirur, within 4 hours of the commission of crime in Ramdurg town in Belagavi district.

Chandrashekar Guruji was one of the most popular vaastu experts. He regularly featured on television and was one of the known faces in the state. IANS