  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

KIOCL Resumes Operations, Uncertainty Looms Over Sustainable Supply

KIOCL Resumes Operations, Uncertainty Looms Over Sustainable Supply
x
Highlights

The Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) has resumed operations on a limited scale, marking a cautious return after a nine-year hiatus.

Mangaluru: The Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) has resumed operations on a limited scale, marking a cautious return after a nine-year hiatus. Production recently restarted using existing iron ore stocks, with a focus on catering to domestic markets instead of exports.

The company’s revival efforts come with significant challenges. Negotiations are ongoing with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to secure lower-cost iron ore.

KIOCL's operations were previously hindered by a global slump in demand for iron ore pellets, especially from China, its primary export market. The company requires a minimum international price of $135 per ton to remain profitable.

Adding to its woes, KIOCL is grappling with legal and financial liabilities, including a Rs. 1,349 crore penalty and the demand to relinquish 3,297 acres of forest land in Kudremukh. These obstacles have left the company without a long-term mining solution, putting its future at risk.

As KIOCL cautiously navigates its return, the success of its operations hinges on resolving these challenges to ensure sustainable production.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick