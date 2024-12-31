Live
- BBMP Intensifies Efforts to Clear Encroachments, Focus on Lake Buffer Zones
- Apple TV+ Free for All Users Globally Fron January 3-5, 2025
- Three Die in Road Crash in Honnavar
- KIOCL Resumes Operations, Uncertainty Looms Over Sustainable Supply
- Ram Charan’s Luxe Style: Amiri Bones Hoodie Worth Rs 1.35 Lakh Steals the Spotlight
- Karnataka State Olympics to Commence on January 17
- Victory Venkatesh’s New Year Gift: ‘Venky Mamas’ Promo Out Now!
- Akkineni Family Grateful to PM Modi for Honoring ANR Garu on Mann Ki Baat
- Navigating IVF Together: Addressing Male and Female Fertility Challenges
- Must-know insights on pharmaceutical intellectual property from industry expert Srinivas Narella
Just In
KIOCL Resumes Operations, Uncertainty Looms Over Sustainable Supply
The Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) has resumed operations on a limited scale, marking a cautious return after a nine-year hiatus.
Mangaluru: The Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) has resumed operations on a limited scale, marking a cautious return after a nine-year hiatus. Production recently restarted using existing iron ore stocks, with a focus on catering to domestic markets instead of exports.
The company’s revival efforts come with significant challenges. Negotiations are ongoing with the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to secure lower-cost iron ore.
KIOCL's operations were previously hindered by a global slump in demand for iron ore pellets, especially from China, its primary export market. The company requires a minimum international price of $135 per ton to remain profitable.
Adding to its woes, KIOCL is grappling with legal and financial liabilities, including a Rs. 1,349 crore penalty and the demand to relinquish 3,297 acres of forest land in Kudremukh. These obstacles have left the company without a long-term mining solution, putting its future at risk.
As KIOCL cautiously navigates its return, the success of its operations hinges on resolving these challenges to ensure sustainable production.