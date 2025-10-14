Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s Critique of Bengaluru’s Civic Woes Sparks Political Firestorm

Bengaluru: Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again stirred debate over Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure, citing concerns raised by a visiting Chinese business delegate. Her social media post, which highlighted the city’s pothole-ridden roads and mounting garbage, has drawn sharp reactions from Karnataka ministers, reigniting the conversation around urban governance and investor confidence.

In her post on X, Shaw quoted the foreign visitor’s remarks: “Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage? Doesn’t the government want to support investment? India has such good air—why can’t it act?” The visitor had toured Biocon Park and reportedly expressed dismay at the city’s condition .





I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 13, 2025





The post quickly went viral, prompting responses from senior ministers. MB Patil, Minister for Infrastructure, expressed displeasure, stating, “We are spending ₹1,000 crore to fix potholes. There was no need for her to speak like this repeatedly. What is the intention behind it?”

Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT & BT, went further, suggesting that such criticism wouldn’t be tolerated in states like Uttar Pradesh or Maharashtra. “Try making such comments there—you’d end up in jail,” he said, adding that Shaw should send suggestions via message rather than public posts

Kharge also defended the government’s efforts, citing unexpected rains over the past six weeks and the formation of a task force to address civic issues. He emphasized that Shaw and other industry leaders like Mohandas Pai are part of the advisory process, and that citizens must also take responsibility for waste management.

The controversy has sparked broader discussions about freedom of expression, accountability, and the role of industry voices in civic planning. While ministers insist that development is underway, Shaw’s remarks reflect growing frustration among business leaders over Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges.