KMF achieves milestone: Record 1.06 cr litres of milk collected in a single day

Bengaluru: In a remarkable achievement for Karnataka’s dairy sector, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has set a new record by collecting an all-time high of 1.06 crore litres of milk in a single day. This historic feat was achieved on May 22, surpassing the previous record of 1 crore litres collected on June 28 last year.

Officials from KMF attribute this significant surge to a favourable monsoon season, which led to the abundance of green fodder and improved the overall health and nutrition of dairy cattle across the state. As a result, Karnataka continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s leading milk-producing states.

“This milestone is not just a number—it reflects the resilience of our farmers and the strength of the state’s dairy infrastructure,” said a senior KMF official. The increased milk collection is also seen as a positive sign for rural livelihoods, where dairy farming is a crucial source of income. The record collection comes at a time when KMF is also expanding its consumer offerings. On June 1, as part of World Milk Day celebrations, the federation launched 18 new varieties of cakes and milk-based bakery products under its flagship Nandini brand. These additions mark another step in KMF’s diversification strategy, aiming to make dairy consumption more appealing and widespread among all age groups.

Currently, KMF and its affiliated milk unions offer over 150 dairy-based products, including milk, curd, buttermilk, lassi, Nandini halwa, bread, buns, and ice cream. The introduction of new baked goods is expected to further bolster the federation’s market presence and offer greater value to consumers.

The record-breaking milk collection and the product expansion come as a dual boost to Karnataka’s dairy economy, reaffirming the Nandini brand’s credibility and popularity in both urban and rural markets.

With the current momentum and favourable agricultural conditions, KMF is optimistic about maintaining this growth trajectory in the coming months. The federation also plans to support farmers with better fodder supply chains, veterinary care, and training initiatives to ensure sustained high yields and economic stability for dairy producers across the state.