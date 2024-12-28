KMF likely to end extra 50 ml milk in sachets

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its Nandini brand, is prepar-ing to implement notable changes after Sankranti. Among the proposed measures are discontinuing the additional 50 ml of milk currently provided in sachets and seeking a price increase of Rs. 5 per litre.

KMF Chairman Bheema Naik, speaking at a press conference, explained that the Federation had decided to eliminate the extra milk due to stabilised production levels. “The additional 50 ml of milk was introduced when production was sur-plus, and prices were hiked by Rs. 2 to prevent wastage and support dairy farm-ers. Now, with milk production returning to normal levels, the additional quantity will be discontinued, and prices adjusted accordingly,” Naik stated.

The KMF plans to engage with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss the pro-posed price hike and finalise the adjustments. The Federation’s recent meeting on Wednesday solidified its intention to pursue this Rs. 5 price increase per litre, Naik added.

In addition to its milk pricing strategies, KMF is exploring diversification with its newly launched idli dosa batter. Highlighting the product’s health benefits, Naik noted, “Our idli dosa batter contains whey protein, which is highly nutritious. We aim to capture 15-20% of the market currently dominated by private players, who produce around 30,000 metric tons per month.”

Initially, the product will be available in Bengaluru through Nandini parlours and online platforms, with plans for expansion in the future. This hint from the KMF is likely to create extra burden on the consumers as the price hike will be significant.