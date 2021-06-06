Kodagu has 3,000 children with Covid infection

Madikeri: Kodagu, the second smallest district after Bengaluru Urban in the State, has reported 3,000 plus Covid positive cases among children in the second wave. The district has an average positivity rate of 12.3 percent. Somwarpet taluk has a positivity rate of 14 percent followed by Madikeri (12 per cent) and Virajpet (11 percent). Out of nearly six lakh population, the district reported 21,976 positive cases as on Saturday. Among this the number children infected with corona is 3,611.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Health Officer (DHO) Mohan Kumar told that in the first wave, last year, 701 children were infected, now the infection among children in the second wave has crossed 2,910 so far. As many as 248 children contracted coronavirus between May 28 and June 4. Mohan Kumar said parents are sole responsible for infections among children. They go out and come back home with viruses. "They don't wash hand and face before touching their children. This is how they are spreading the infection."

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan told The Hans India that he would instruct officers to identify the villages where more number of children have been infected and warn parents not to send children outside.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Friday visited the villages where positivity rate is more. She instructed officials to take all steps to reduce positivity rate. IANS