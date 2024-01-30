Koli Anka-Cock fight No police permission anymore!

Mangaluru: Call it gambling, animal rights violation, or folk sport, ‘the Koli Anka AKA Kori Katta in Kannada and Tulu, respectively, and cockfight in English, will no longer get police permission. In a stern message to the organisers of such events, the Dakshina Kannada police have stated that the people need not come to the police station with petitions to permit such events anymore.



Those who are holding such events will be dealt with seriously under various actionable sections of the law. Similar directions may also surface from the neighbouring Udupi district sooner or later. The Kasargod district police have been taking action under various sections of the relevant laws against holding such events.

According to police sources, it amounted to gambling in public places in the garb of folk tradition, and in recent times, even religious colour was given to it. In many places, the events were held without any fear of law and as a matter of right. Since involves cruelty to a great extent, animal rights activists and right-thinking people have been opposing the Kori Katta, stating that it amounted to not just gambling but also cruelty to animals.

In the events of Kori Katta, the owner of the victorious cock, had the privilege to take the cock that had been vanquished home and cook and consume it with friends and family over a hearty fill of ‘Kali’ Toddy. In the same breath, even the victorious cock owned by him will also end up in the broth.

The amounts that are exchanged over the betting sometimes cross more than a few lakhs if the cock comes from the stables of rich people- usually rich farmers and religious persons. There are instances where even groups of youth used to place collective bets and get into the habit of gambling elsewhere, the elders of the community say.

Fighting cock breeding has become a big business in northern parts of Kerala, Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur, and the rural parts of Mangaluru taluk. The cost of a cock that has the right build for fighting can fetch the breeder a handsome amount, up to Rs. 1 lakh and more sometimes.

In recent years, for religious events such as spirit worship and temple fairs, the Kori Katta got approval from the religious persons who head the shrines, which gave some kind of community sanction to the Kori Katta.

The sharp and pointed knives that are tied to the claws of the fighting cocks were also used by goons in a typical gang war situation or also used against their prey. The decision of the police to call it ‘Illegal’ has brought some relief.

