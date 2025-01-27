Kotekar bank heist Four Arrested, Stolen Property Recovered

MANGALURU : Mangaluru City Police apprehended four individuals involved in the Kotekar Co-operative Bank heist and recovered the stolen property, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal announced on Monday.

The robbery, which occurred on January 17 under Ullal Police limits, saw the theft of 18.3 kg of gold, ₹3.8 lakh in cash, armaments, lethal weapons, a getaway car, and two fake number plates. Addressing a press conference, Commissioner Agarwal stated, "The entire stolen property was recovered within a week. Four suspects have been arrested, and efforts are underway to locate four more individuals involved in the crime."

The arrested individuals were identified as Murugundi Thevar (36), Yosuva Rajendran (35), Kannan Mani (36), and M Shanmugasundaram (65). Murugundi Thevar has three cases registered against him in Mumbai, including charges under the Arms Act. Yosuva Rajendran is linked to cases in Gujarat and Maharashtra, while Kannan Mani has a prior case in Mumbai's Chembur Police Station. Shanmugasundaram has no previous criminal record.

The heist was reportedly planned six months in advance, with the accused meeting at Taloja Jail in Maharashtra to strategize under the guidance of Shashi Thevar, a local contact who remains at large. Murugundi conducted three reconnaissance visits to the bank, ultimately choosing a Friday afternoon for the robbery, taking advantage of reduced foot traffic during prayer time.

Police teams covered over 3,700 kilometres across Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra in just three days to track down the suspects. "The success of this operation is attributed to the teamwork of five dedicated police squads, supported by Mumbai and Tamil Nadu Police," Commissioner Agarwal said.

The Commissioner highlighted significant lapses at the bank, including malfunctioning CCTV cameras and the absence of an armed guard. "This incident underscores the need for a standard operating protocol for rural banks to prevent such incidents in the future," he added.

The stolen property will be returned to the bank through a court-mandated process. Of the stolen items, 10 kg of gold stored in the bank remained untouched during the heist. The recovered property belongs to 1,600 depositors, and its valuation will be verified against bank records.

"This case demonstrates the importance of timely action. The prompt efforts of the investigation teams, working in coordination with interstate police, deserve commendation," Agarwal said.