KPCC chief Shivakumar asks Home Minister to resign

Bengaluru: President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar has urged Karnataka Home Minister Aragha Jnanendra to resign in acceptance of his responsibility for the Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam. His demand came soon after the Additional Director General of Police(recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested over his alleged role in the scam.

"I am sure, home minister Aragha Jnanendra is a conscientious man and will keep the decorum of the office he holds. I do not have to remind him that he is the chief of the police administration as the home minister of this government" he said in a press conference at the Congress Bhavan on Monday.

"I am also sorry to note that the corruption has percolated deep into the Police administration for the first time in the history of the state. Home Minister had accepted this fact on the floor of the assembly that this scam had happened and promised the state that everything was being investigated in a transparent manner. The law court had also made stern observations on this account" Shivakumar stated.

Shivakumar had also noted that the accountant general had delivered the details of the financials of the scam in a sealed letter, "I do not know what is so secretive about the entire episode and what is being held back from the public domain. I am obliged and answerable to the public being in the top position in the opposition party of the state to bring it to the notice of the people, I urge the Chief Minister to make the position of the government clear on this matter before it brings a bad name for the state" he said.