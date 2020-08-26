KPCC demanded Centre to release flood relief fund

Bengaluru: KPCC has came down heavily on the State government for not releasing a single rupee to flood affected victims in North Karnataka. Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, KPCC working President Eshar Khandre blamed that, government has not taken any steps to come to the rescue of the people who suffered due to unprecedented rains.

Mr. Khandre urged the Chief Minister to take all party delegation to Delhi to seek more flood relief fund from the Centre. " I request the Chief Minister immediately take all party delegation to the Delhi to meet the Prime Minister" Mr. Khandre said.

Citing a previous year example, Mr. Khandre said though the State has suffered a lot due to flood, the Prime Minister did not care to visit the flood affected districts in the State and he has turned down the State request to release flood relief fund.

Mr. Khandre stated that 56 taluks, 1000 villages are badly hit due to flood. Nearly 80,000 hectares of agricultural crop, 365 buildings, 250 houses and more than 3500 KM roads have been damaged. People of North Karnataka had suffered a lot. However the government has not bothered to come to the rescue of the people, he added.

Chiding at the statements of the BJP leaders, who often stated that BJP has 'double engine' government both at Centre and State, Mr. Kharge said, though it has a double engine government, people have suffered a lot. Though BJP has 26 MPs from the State, they have not opened their mouth before the Prime Minister, Mr.Khanre criticized.

"PM has not conducted aerial survey in flood affected areas of Karnataka. Government is giving false statistics about release of flood relief fund. I urge the government to publish white paper on how many houses has been constructed to flood affected victims?" Mr. Khandre demanded.

Due to flood, state has caused loss of over Rs. 10,000 crore, but state government has requested the centre for only Rs.4