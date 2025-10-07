KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandari Urges Coordination Between Party Nominees and Officials

Live
Mangaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President and MLA Manjunath Bhandari on Tuesday met with chairpersons of various boards, corporations, authorities, and academies, urging them to maintain close coordination with government officials and the public in implementing welfare and development programmes.
During the interaction held on October 7, Bhandari assured the chairpersons of his full support in addressing issues or bottlenecks faced in their respective organisations. He emphasised that, since the government in the state is led by the Congress, effective communication and collaboration between the chairpersons and administrative machinery are crucial to ensure smooth functioning and timely resolution of challenges.
He also reminded the appointees that their nomination to key positions reflected the party’s recognition of their commitment and capability. Bhandari urged them to devote more time and effort to strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level and to work in alignment with the party’s broader goals.
Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee President and MESCOM Chairman K. Harish Kumar, Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha candidate Padmaraj Poojary, and several chairpersons of boards and academies attended the meeting.
Party sources said such interactions are part of a broader initiative by the KPCC leadership to ensure better coordination between government-appointed representatives and the state administration.