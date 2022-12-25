KPSC decides to conduct online exam for recruitment of some posts

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is bringing a lot of reforms in the examination procedure to remove the 'stigma' attached to it, and as a continuation of this, it has now decided to conduct competitive examinations for recruitment through online.

It has been decided to experiment with conducting online examinations for less number of posts with only one examination. In the coming days, the commission has decided to conduct the competitive examinations for various recruitments on the Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) model.

"It has been decided to conduct a state-wide mock test on January 7 at selected locations such as Bangalore, Mysore, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Belagavi to facilitate the candidates to check the pros and cons of the online exam," Commission Secretary Vikash Kishore said.

"The commission does not have the necessary infrastructure to conduct the mock online test. So KPSC appointed a private agency and made it responsible. 5,000 candidates will be given an opportunity for this mock test which is being conducted for the first time. It has been decided to allow the applicants to appear for the examination on a first come first served basis.

"After checking the pros and cons of the mock test, steps will be taken to conduct the recruitment process with less than 20,000 candidates completely in online method" said the official.

Conducting the test online in this way will save time and also give quick results. Currently, there is a situation where the results are not available even after months, sometimes years, of the examination. So online exams will help to find solutions to these problems.

The Commission, which is planning to introduce many reforms in the examination procedures, is already conducting the departmental examinations online. Apart from some technical papers, more than 99 papers are being introduced to conduct online examinations and give results. The officials of the commission feel that this will avoid the delay in the announcement of the result. Karnataka Public Service Commission will soon release a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this mock examination.

How should the candidates face the exam, how is the exam procedure? Other details will follow. Candidates who want to participate in KPSC Mock Exam have been given the opportunity to apply online from the KPSC in the given time itself, December 31 is the last date to apply. Acceptance of applications will be stopped after the specified number of applications are received. A fee of Rs 100 is fixed for the examination. The syllabus is also indicated online. Anyone between 18 years to 40 years can apply.