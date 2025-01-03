Krishna mutt altercation

Udupi : The Udupi police are investigating an altercation at Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, on December 29, involving eight visiting Ayyappa devotees and the mutt’s staff. Preliminary findings indicate that Ravindra Hebbar, a police constable on duty who was accused of aggression, was not at fault.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that CCTV footage from two cameras was reviewed, both suggesting that the devotees were the aggressors. One recording reportedly shows Hebbar, in plain clothes, standing to the side after being pushed by the devotees, tending to a bleeding nose. The inquiry is ongoing.

Officials noted that the first incident took place in an area with limited CCTV coverage. While this footage is inconclusive, it does not suggest that Hebbar initiated the confrontation. The second recording, which offers a clearer view, allegedly depicts the devotees manhandling the mutt manager, leading to retaliation from the mutt staff. During this sequence, Hebbar is seen at a distance, attending to his injury, without engaging in the scuffle.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K confirmed that CCTV footage is aiding the investigation. “We will ascertain the cause of the aggression and submit a final report to the court soon,” he said.

A case has been registered at Udupi Town Police Station under sections 115(2), 121(1), 132, 189(2), 190, and 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the eight Ayyappa devotees have been arrested. While allegations were made that Hebbar assaulted the devotees and acted unlawfully, the investigation has not corroborated these claims so far.