KSIIDC donates EVs to Mysuru zoo

Mysuru: Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) as part of its Corporate SocialResponsibility (CSR) has donated two battery powered tourists' vehicles worth Rs 10 lakh to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru on Monday.

KSIIDC Chairman Dr Shailendra K Beldale handed over the keys of the vehicles to Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L R Mahadevaswamy at a function held on the zoo premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shailendra said, "The ZAK chairman has requested for a battery-powered vehicle for the convenience oftourists." He assured that more grants would be made in the comingdays under CSR.

Mahadevaswamy said, "Our request for CSR grant from various government departments is getting good response. There are already 14 batteryoperated vehicles in the zoo. The vehicles will be available at the zoo free of cost to senior citizens and children."