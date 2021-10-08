KSRTC announces Dasara tour package

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday announced a tour package for tourists visiting Mysuru and other places, from October 9 to October 24, during the Dasara festival. Under Giri Darshini tour package, a KSRTC bus will take tourists on a tour of Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Betta, Biligirirangana Betta, Nanjangudu and Chamundi Hills. The bus will leave the bus stand here at 6:30 am and return at night. The fares for the package for adults is Rs 350 and Rs 175 for children.

Under Jala Darshini tour package, the bus carrying tourists will leave the KSRTC bus stand at 6.30 am and cover Golden Temple, Nisarga Dhama, Dubare Forest, Chiklihole Reservoir and Raja Seat; under Coorg trip, the bus takes tourists on a trip of Abbey Falls, Harangi Reservoir and KRS Dam. This package costs Rs 400 for adults and Rs 200 for children. Under Deva Darshini tour package, tourists will get to see Nanjangud, Talakadu, Bluff, Mudukuthore, Somanathapura, Srirangapatna and KRS Dam. The Deva Darshini fare is Rs 275 for adults and Rs 140 for children.

Tourists can either book tickets online or buy directly at the KSRTC central bus stand and Mysuru KSRTC private avatar booking counter.