KSRTC ‘EV Power Plus’ electric vehicles launched for intercity transport

Bengaluru: The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday inaugurated the New Intercity Air Conditioned "EV Power Plus" Electric buses of KSRTC. On this occasion MLA, Holalkere Assembly Constituency and Chairman Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation were present.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is providing transport services to 26 lakh passengers by covering 27 lakh km from 7400 schedules every day. 17% students are being provided transport services. The corporation is earning a revenue of Rs9.5 crores every day.

The KSRTC has planned to operate 50 Inter-city air-conditioned Electric Buses under the Government of India's "Make in India" Electric Bus FAME-2 scheme, of which 25 are operational today and the remaining buses will be made operational in the coming days.

Just a few days ago, KSRTC launched its Scandinavian European design Volvo-9600s "Ambari Utsav" vehicle for public use. The corporation named its Electrical Vehicles 'EV Power Plus' and tag line "e-Xperience e-levated" through the names received by the public through competition for its electric vehicles.

The Corporation has commenced the PROTO-TYPE electric vehicle on 31 December 2022 and operated the vehicle on a trial basis between Bangalore – Mysore. This pilot operation is highly successful.The vehicles currently being launched are planned to be operated on the routes : Bangalore - Mysore, Bangalore - Madikeri, Bangalore - Virajpet, Bangalore- Davangere, Bangalore - Shimoga and Bangalore - Chikmagalur.

Electric vehicle charging centres have already been set up in Bangalore and Mysore and are being set up in Madikeri, Virajpet, Davangere, Shimoga and Chikkamagaluru cities and the work is in progress. The vehicle is 12 meters long and has the following key features such as vehicle will cover 300 km per charge. It has an advanced Li-ion Phosphate Battery which can be fully recharged in 2-3 hours by fast charging. The Buses are having 45 seats including drivers and operators.

These buses are equipped with safety features like CCTV cameras, emergency button, fire extinguisher, first aid kit, glass hammer etc. Furthermore, KSRTC is planning to induct 600 Karnataka Sarige Buses during the next three months to provide sufficient and well-equipped transport facilities to rural area passengers. The Corporation aims to induct 350 electric vehicles in a phased manner to provide well-equipped transport facilities.