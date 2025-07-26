KSRTC issues 45 appointment orders, awards compensation under ‘Saarige Suraksha’

Bengaluru: In a significant initiative the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) issued appointment orders under compassionate grounds, distributed substantial compensation to families of deceased employees, and launched five new Volvo Airavat Club Class 2.0 buses. The event was attended by the Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy and KSRTC Vice Chairman Mohammed Rizwan Nawab.

KSRTC, which had suspended recruitment under compassionate grounds for nearly a decade, has now resumed the process. Within the past year, the corporation has filled 271 posts, including 152 KST Constables, 60 Office Helpers (Cleaning), 37 Technical Assistants, and 22 Driver-cum-Conductors. On Friday, appointment orders were distributed to 45 new KST Constables.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramalinga Reddy emphasized the vital contribution of the workforce, stating that the corporation is thriving due to the dedicated efforts of its employees. He reiterated KSRTC’s responsibility to support the families of deceased staff and mentioned that across the four transport corporations, a total of 1,000 compassionate appointments have been made so far.

A cheque of ₹1 crore was handed over to the family of an employee who died in an accident, under the “Saarige Suraksha” Accident Insurance Scheme. This initiative provides ₹1 crore compensation to the families of employees who die in accidents, irrespective of whether the incident occurred on duty or off-duty. So far, ₹27 crore has been disbursed under this scheme to the dependents of 27 employees.

In light of rising employee deaths due to health conditions like heart attacks, cancer, and strokes, KSRTC had earlier increased the compensation under the Employee Family Welfare Relief Scheme from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh effective November 1, 2023. Today, ₹2.60 crore in compensation was distributed to the families of 26 such employees. In total, the scheme has covered 151 cases, with ₹15.10 crore disbursed till date. Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed condolences to the families of employees who passed away due to accidents or health reasons. He stressed the irreplaceable value of human life and underlined that while the deceased cannot be brought back, the corporation has a duty to ensure their families’ financial security. He urged the beneficiaries to use the compensation for essential needs such as education, housing, and family well-being, cautioning them not to fall prey to financial traps or individuals promising high returns.

The event also marked the formal introduction of five new Volvo Airavat Club Class 2.0 buses into the KSRTC fleet. These buses will operate on the Bengaluru–Tirupati (1 bus), Mangaluru–Bengaluru (2 buses), and Mysuru–Mantralaya (2 buses) routes. The new Airavat Club Class 2.0 buses offer a range of enhanced features including 15-meter length, 51 premium 2x2 seating, advanced fuel efficiency, increased luggage space, upgraded lighting and safety systems, and modern comfort amenities such as USB and C-type charging ports and a fire alarm protection system with automated water spray nozzles.

Managing Director of KSRTC, Akram Pasha, addressed the gathering and reminded the beneficiaries to follow the minister’s advice regarding the proper and responsible use of the compensation funds. He assured that KSRTC stands firmly by the families of its employees in both support and solidarity.