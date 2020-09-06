KSRTC to resume bus services to Goa, wear masks

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume bus services to Goa from Monday as part of restarting inter-state services, an official said on Saturday.

"As lockdown has been relaxed, KSRTC will restart operations to Goa state from Monday," said an official of the road transport corporation.

Goa is 568 km northwest of Bengaluru on the west coast of India by the Arabian Sea.

Buses to Goa will resume from Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places depending on passenger density.

"It is mandatory for all passengers to wear a mask," he said.

The transporter operates services in 17 of Karnataka's 30 districts across the state and also to Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Similarly, city bus service, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), is also resuming a limited number of air conditioned bus services in the city.

"As business and employment activities are getting back to normalcy in Bengaluru city and suburban areas, to meet the travelling needs of the general public, BMTC is introducing 34 vajra air conditioned services with effect from Monday," said an official from the city bus service.

The air conditioned buses will make as many as 148 trips in a day from Kempegowda bus station, Banashankari TTMC and Central Silk Board to Hosakote, Attibele, Kadugodi, Hebbala and ITPL.