K’taka Assembly passes country's maiden anti-hate speech law

  • Created On:  19 Dec 2025 8:43 AM IST
K'taka Assembly passes countrys maiden anti-hate speech law
Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the country's maiden anti-hate speech legislation, which the BJP termed as a "Brahmastra" against the opposition and the media with an eye on "vote bank politics".

The Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill was passed in the House amid din by the BJP MLAs, with the government referring to the Supreme Court observations against hateful remarks.

The bill has a provision for a fine up to Rs one lakh and a jail term up to seven years. Home Minister G Parameshwara said the provision for 10 years jail term in the event of repeated offence has been reduced to seven years.

