K’taka Govt look for lasting solution to elephant menace

Balehonnur: Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has said the state government is taking sincere steps to find a permanent solution to the escalating human-elephant conflict in Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Speaking at an interaction programme on Malnad farmers’ issues held at the Narayana Guru Community Hall in Balehonnur, the Minister said forest dwellers play a crucial role in conservation and clarified that the Forest Department is not against the people. However, he noted that certain grievances have arisen due to the need to comply with Supreme Court judgments and forest laws enacted by the Centre and the State.

He stressed that forest land cannot be diverted for any purpose without due process. Any non-forest use requires approval from the Supreme Court and the Central Government. Referring to long-pending issues under various forest settlement sections dating back to pre-Independence times, he said the government is working within the legal framework to resolve them. If forest land is required for infrastructure projects, Forest Clearance (FC) norms must be followed and compensatory afforestation undertaken, he added.

Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict

Expressing grief over the recent loss of two lives in elephant attacks, Khandre said the government had immediately ordered capture operations. He described elephant capture as a highly complex task and noted that a departmental sharpshooter, Venkatesh, lost his life during the operation. He also recalled the death of Arjuna, the famed Dasara elephant that once carried the golden howdah.

The Minister said human-wildlife conflict is not a new issue. Since the enactment of the Wildlife Protection Act in 1972 under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, wildlife populations have increased significantly. Karnataka currently has 6,395 elephants, ranking first in the country, and stands second in tiger population. However, the growing number of elephants and tigers, coupled with shrinking forest cover, has intensified conflict with humans.

He observed that elephants have altered their feeding patterns and are increasingly entering plantations in search of food. The government is working on long-term mitigation measures to reduce such conflicts.

Railway Barricades and Special Task Force

To prevent elephants, gaurs and wild buffaloes from entering human settlements, railway barricades have been approved where necessary. A proposal for constructing 140 km of railway barricading has been initiated. In sensitive stretches, 7 km of barricading will be taken up at a cost of ₹12 crore, with work set to begin soon.

In view of frequent crop damage and casualties in Koppa taluk, the Minister said orders would soon be issued to establish a dedicated Elephant Task Force in the region.

He also directed officials to deploy thermal drone cameras in areas with high wildlife movement and to alert the public about animal movement patterns. Indigenous radio collars will be fitted to elephant herds to enable real-time alerts when they approach human habitations.

Khandre further stated that a team would be sent to study mitigation measures adopted in Madhya Pradesh, where solutions have been implemented to address similar wild animal conflicts.