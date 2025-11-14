K’taka mulls renaming four railway stations after saints

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has recommended renaming four railway stations in the state after revered saints to reflect the cultural and spiritual heritage of their respective regions. Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking approval for the proposed name changes.

In his letter, the minister suggested that Vijayapura Railway Station be renamed as Jnanayogi Shri Siddeshwar Swamiji Railway Station, Belagavi Station as Shri Basava Mahaswamiji Railway Station, Bidar Station as Channabasava Pattadevaru Railway Station, and Sooragondanakoppa Station in Shivamogga district as Bhayagad Railway Station.

Patil said the proposal was made keeping in mind the local cultural and historical significance of the saints associated with these regions. “These spiritual leaders have made immense contributions to Karnataka’s cultural and religious identity. Renaming the stations after them would be a fitting tribute,” he stated.

The recommendation has been formally sent through the Infrastructure Development Department to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which must grant final approval for the renaming.

All four stations fall under the Hubballi Division of South Western Railway. The minister urged the Centre to expedite the approval process and publish the new names in the official gazette at the earliest.