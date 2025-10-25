K’taka’s ‘khata conversion’ scheme is bogus: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that the conversion of B Khata to A Khata is a complete bogus, asserting that it is nothing but an extortion scheme designed to loot money by the Congress-led government.

“No one should pay money for Khata conversion. In two years, when the JD(S)–BJP alliance government comes to power, we will get it done for you (people) at minimal cost. Do not fall for the bogus temptations of this government. This is my open call to the people of Bengaluru,” he said.

He also attacked the Congress government regarding the programme as the sixth guarantee for converting B Khata to A Khata.

He alleged that the Congress government is committing “daylight robbery,” adding that the government is using people to “extortion money.”

“Under no circumstances should you pay even a single rupee. For no reason should you go ahead with Khata conversion in the next two years. Do not be misled by their words. It is our responsibility to protect you and safeguard your interests,” he said.

He claimed that after two years, when their alliance government comes, they will ensure Khata conversion most simply and easily, without any financial burden on the people.

“People are struggling to repay loans taken for property. Do not once again borrow lakhs of rupees just to get A Khata done. Do not fall into another debt trap. Already, people are crushed under price rise and tax burdens. At such a time, this government has brought in the so-called A Khata scheme, claiming it as a Diwali gift and their sixth guarantee,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that this government has been flooding the public with advertisements about this bogus programme for the last 15 days.

“This is nothing but fooling the people of the state. Who said Khata conversion should not be done? The question is, why charge lakhs in the name of it?” he said.

He said that the people of Bengaluru have been facing this problem since 1995, adding that it also exists in rural areas.

“In 1997, an order was passed. Until 2003, the then Deve Gowda government divided 60 municipal wards into 90 and created new town municipalities and city councils, as the Bengaluru outskirts had not developed much then. In 1997, the rate was fixed at Rs 110 per sq. metre. Through Form 19, Khata was issued. For a 30x40 site, the rate came to Rs 12,263, and for land conversion, Rs 1,500 was collected,” explained the Minister.

“In 2007, when I was CM, a central government programme was launched for urban development over five years. I emphasised the development of Bengaluru and Mysuru. BBMP was created with 198 wards by merging 110 villages. A comprehensive development plan of Rs 25,000 crore was drawn up for Bengaluru and Mysuru.

At that time, we fixed clear rates for Khata conversion, Rs 200 per sq. metre for up to 60 sq. m., Rs 400 for 60–120 sq. m., and Rs 600 for above 120 sq. m. Then some people went to court. The court directed that Khata be given within 15 days. From then itself, the government and BBMP have collected money for Khata. Why should they charge again now?” he said.

The Union Minister said that Bengaluru is a rapidly growing city. Its development cannot be ignored, adding that the unplanned and unsafe constructions are causing trouble for citizens.

“In this order, the government claims Khata conversion is needed because of such issues. Are B Khata houses collapsing in the rain? Is that why they are making A Khata? Is this believable?” he said.

“How long will you keep looting people in broad daylight? Your bad time has begun. Whenever we speak for the people, you accuse us of jealousy. There is nothing like B Khata or A Khata. As if that wasn’t enough, now they are bringing in OC (Occupancy Certificate) and CC (Completion Certificate). They say 70 per cent of people will benefit from OC exemptions,” Kumaraswamy alleged.