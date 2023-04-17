Kukke Subramanya temple's annual income bounces back to Rs 123 cr post Covid

Bengaluru: The state's famous pilgrimage site and the state's number one revenue earning temple, Kukke Subrahmanya Temple has settled for low revenue in the last couple of years due to Covid, but has bounced back in 2022-23. As the financial year just ended, the temple received an income of Rs 123 crore.

Kukke constituency, which has earned Rs 123,64,49,480.47 in the financial year from April 2022 to March 31, 2023, is expected to get the number one position in the state this time as well.

The income of the temple is mainly from harake service, offering box, interest, rent from Marriage Hall, rent from commercial buildings and agricultural plantation. In the financial year 2021-22, the temple was hit in revenue due to shortfall in public visits at the time of covid, by earning an income of Rs 72,73,23,758.07. There was a decline in income from 2019 to 2022 due to the restricted entry of devotees. Whereas, Rs 99.82 crores in 2019-20, Rs 68.94 crore in 2020-21, Rs 72.73 crores in 2021-22.

In 2006-07, the income of the temple was Rs 19.76 crore. In 2007-08, it increased to Rs 24.44 crore making it the richest temple in the state.

In the later years, it became famous as the No. 1 temple in the state. Rs 31 crore in 2008-09, Rs 38.51 crore in 2009-10, Rs 56.24 crore in 2011-12, Rs 66.76 crore in 2012-13, Rs 68 crore in 2013-14, Rs 77 crore in 2014-15, Rs 88 crore in 2015-16, Rs 91.69 crores in 2016-17, Rs 95.92 crores in 2017-18, Rs 92.09 crores in 2018-19, Rs 98.92 crores in 2019-20, Rs 68.94 crores in 2020-21, 72.73 crores in 2021-22 and became the number one revenue earning deity in the state.The number of devotees coming to Kukkesubrahmanya Kshetra is increasing significantly and the income has also increased. It is estimated that this year also it will get first position in the state.