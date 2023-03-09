Kuruba Gommunity Seeks For 40 Seats In The Karnataka Assembly Polls

The Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha has asked for 40 seats for the community in the next assembly elections in response to the demands of the All Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha and Kshatriya Samaj. B Subrahmanya, the head of the sangha, told reporters on Wednesday that the JDS, Congress, and BJP had all been urged to reserve 40 seats for the group. According to Subramanya, with a population of almost 75 lakh, Kurubas are the third most numerous caste in the state. For any party to win more than 150 constituencies in the state, community votes are essential.



Subramanya said that the national and regional parties have been using the Kuruba community merely to win elections, despite the fact that Kuruba candidates have the ability to win more than 40 seats. The national and regional parties should nominate at least 40 Kurubas to run in the 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, only 20 candidates from the community received a ticket from the Congress for the 2018 assembly elections. While the BJP had selected five candidates, the JDS selected 11. This has harmed the neighbourhood. The sangha leaders said that these parties ought to allocate at least 40 seats to the community.