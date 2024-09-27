Kutluru Village Wins National Adventure Tourism Award

Belthangady: Kutluru village, nestled in the scenic Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada, has earned national recognition, securing the Best Tourism Village Award in the Adventure Tourism category. The prestigious honour was bestowed during the Best Tourism Village Competition 2024 organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The award ceremony, held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, saw Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar lead the World Tourism Day celebrations. The recognition for Kutluru was presented by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. On behalf of the village, Harish Dakaiah Pujari, Shivraj Anchan, and Srinivas, the Joint Director of the State Tourism Department, received the award.

Dignitaries present at the event included Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi, and other senior officials from the tourism department. Winners across eight different categories were celebrated and honored with certificates recognising their contribution to sustainable tourism development.

The Best Tourism Village Competition-2024 aims to spotlight villages across India that excel in sustainable tourism through their rich cultural heritage and natural attractions. Kutluru’s nomination was spearheaded by its residents, including Harish Dakaiah Pujari, a software engineer in Bengaluru, Sandeep Kutluru, and Shivraj Anchan, an expatriate professional in Qatar. Together, they created a documentary showcasing the village’s unique environment, tourist spots, and natural charm, which was submitted for the competition. After multiple rounds of scrutiny, Kutluru stood out among villages across the country.

Located in the foothills of the majestic Western Ghats, Kutluru is a treasure trove of natural beauty. One of its key attractions is the Arbi Falls, a stunning waterfall that cascades through the region for seven to eight months each year. The village is also a hub for adventure seekers, offering trekking trails, hill biking, and other adventure sports. The nearby river provides opportunities for fishing, adding to the village’s diverse appeal.

Additionally, the village is strategically located, with proximity to well-known tourist destinations like Dharmasthala, Karkala, Moodbidri, and the coastal city of Mangaluru—all within a 50-kilometre radius. The youth of the village meticulously compiled this information into detailed documents, complete with photographs and videos, to submit to the tourism department.

Turning a New Page for Kutluru

This award comes as a turning point for Kutluru, a village once labelled as part of a Naxal-affected region. Speaking on the achievement, Harish Dakaiah Pujari noted, "We have always wanted to shed the stigma of being a Naxal-prone area and instead become known for something positive. That dream is now becoming a reality." The team had previously submitted Kutluru for the competition in 2023, but the village narrowly missed out on the top spot. This year, with meticulous preparation and adherence to competition criteria, they succeeded in showcasing the village’s tourism potential to the nation.

Surrounded by the lush Western Ghats, Kutluru is emerging as a promising destination for adventure and eco-tourism, with Arbi Falls, diverse trekking routes, and vibrant folk arts that reflect the region's rich cultural heritage. This recognition marks a new chapter for the village, positioning it as a premier tourist destination in India.