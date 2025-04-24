Lack of information is failure of central intelligence: CM

Bengaluru: During the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the government has made all arrangements to bring Kannadigas safely from Kashmir, and the lack of information about the terrorist attack is the failure of the Central Intelligence Department, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, The Chief Minister, who strongly condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir, informed that Manjunath and Bharat Bhushan, among the tourists from Karnataka, have died.

A team of officials has been sent to Kashmir for the protection of Kannadigas and other arrangements. He also said that Labour Minister Santosh Lad has also been sent to Kashmir to arrange a special flight for more than 40 Kannadigas who have gone to Kashmir and bring them safely.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a pre-planned attack. This incident that took lives is highly condemnable. The failure of the central intelligence is to know in advance about the deadly terrorist attack in which about 28 people were killed in the incident is a failure of the Central Intelligence Agency. He said that there was a failure of intelligence information in the previous Pulwama incident.

The government will positively consider and review the issue of providing compensation to the families of the deceased.

The Central Intelligence Agency has failed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack case. The Chief Minister opined that the central government should effectively carry out the task of eliminating terrorists and providing security to the people of the country.