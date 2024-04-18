Lakshmana Teertha river dries up due to shortage of rainfall

Madikeri: Kodagu District, renowned for its scenic hills, dense forests, and pristine rivers, is currently grappling with an acute water crisis due to severe drought conditions and intense heat. Following the dwindling flow of the Cauvery river, another crucial waterway in the district, the Lakshmana Tirtha river, has now completely dried up.

Originating from dense forests in Kutta of Ponnampet taluk, the Lakshmana Tirtha river stretches about 180 km before merging into the Cauvery river through Piyapatna and Hunsur in Mysore, eventually flowing into the KRS reservoir.

This river has historically been the lifeblood for the communities in South Kodagu, flowing consistently throughout the year. However, this year, by early April, the river has run dry, leaving no trace of water.

The drying up of Lakshmana Tirtha can be attributed to the extreme weather conditions exacerbated by last year's deficit rainfall in Kodagu, which recorded only 40% of its average rainfall. The lack of adequate rainfall has resulted in a depletion of groundwater levels across the district, causing smaller streams in the hills to dry up as early as February. Consequently, there's a reduced inflow into the rivers, leading to the complete drying up of both Lakshmana Tirtha and Cauvery rivers.

The dire situation has left farmers in South Kodagu, especially those dependent on the river for their coffee plantations, struggling to irrigate their crops. Moreover, the scarcity of drinking water has become a pressing concern for both residents and their livestock.

With the onset of the second week of April, more rivers in the district have begun to dry up, further intensifying the water crisis. The absence of regular rainfall since January has exacerbated the situation, highlighting the urgent need for rains to replenish these vital water sources. However, with no immediate signs of rainfall, the communities in the Kodagu-Mysore region remain deeply concerned about their future water supply.