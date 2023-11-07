Leader of elite Tiger Dancers Slain Two Suspects Surrender

Mangaluru: In a chilling and tragic incident that unfolded in the late hours of Monday, November 6, a young leader met a gruesome fate on the outskirts of Puttur in Nehru Nagar. The victim, identified as Akshay Kallega, served as the distinguished leader of the widely acclaimed "Kallega Tigers" tiger dance troupe.

Akshay, a resident of the vicinity of Vivekananda College, leaves behind grieving parents and two brothers. He had helmed the Kallega Tigers for an impressive six-year tenure, catapulting the team to soaring popularity in the Puttur region. Their remarkable performances even secured them several coveted prizes in prestigious tiger dance competitions.

The tragic sequence of events began with a heated verbal altercation between Akshay and a gang of miscreants just hours prior to the gruesome murder. In a sinister act of retaliation, Akshay was lured to Nehru Nagar, where he met a horrifying end.

The assault, involving swords, transpired at approximately 11:30 pm, as Akshay found himself cornered near the Canara Bank ATM on the Nehru Nagar-Vivekananda College road. Desperate to escape, he fled for his life, with his assailants in relentless pursuit. Tragically, his life was cut short near a roadside bush at the Mani-Mysuru highway, where a trail of blood stains bore witness to the harrowing events that unfolded.

The police have discerned that the gang of assailants consisted of three members, but there is some relief in the fact that two of them, identified as Manish and Chethu, have chosen to surrender to the authorities.

The root cause of the tragic confrontation appears to have been a vehicular accident earlier in the evening, which subsequently ignited a feud between Akshay and the rival gang. The three assailants apparently called Akshay to discuss the losses incurred in the accident, ultimately leading to the untimely and brutal demise of the youngster. Shockingly, it is suggested that this tragic incident may have erupted over a matter as trivial as Rs. 2000.

According to the police report filed by Vikhyat, a close friend of Akshay, the evening's turmoil began with the accused Chetan and Manish having heated arguments over the phone concerning the aforementioned accident.

As events unfolded, Vikhyat and Akshay found themselves near the Nehru Nagar ATM, when the accused Chetan, Manish, Manja, and Keshava arrived in a car. They vehemently objected to the telephone conversation earlier, resorting to expletives and violence, wielding two swords to carry out the fatal attack. Vikhyat managed to escape the assailants, but the consequences were dire for Akshay.

In response to this grievous incident, a case has been registered under IPC sections 341, 504, 506, 307, and 302 at the Puttur town police station. This case is now under investigation as the authorities strive to bring justice to the victim and his grieving family.