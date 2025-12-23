Ayushmann Khurrana eyes a bigger 2026 after back-to-back Rs 100 Crore hits

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is riding high after a successful 2025 and is now setting his sights on an even more promising 2026. With consecutive ₹100 crore hits Dream Girl 2 and Thamma, the actor says the success feels especially rewarding in the post-pandemic theatrical landscape. Calling the moment deeply affirming, Ayushmann expressed gratitude for the audience’s continued support as he prepares to enter the new year on a strong footing.

Looking ahead, Ayushmann is particularly excited about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which he describes as a clean, family-friendly comedy. He believes there is always room for wholesome entertainers and feels the film carries the legacy of a strong intellectual property originally popularised by the 1978 Sanjeev Kumar classic. Backed by BR Chopra Films and spearheaded by Juno Chopra, the project holds special significance for him.

Another major highlight of 2026 will be his collaboration with veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Ayushmann spoke warmly about Barjatya’s humility and dedication, calling him a true student of cinema and a master of family entertainers. He noted that what excites him most is Barjatya’s storytelling style, where the entire family becomes the hero, presenting a refreshing and idealistic portrayal rarely seen today.

Ayushmann will also begin shooting for a yet-untitled YRF–Posham Pa project in early 2026 and has a Dharma-backed Sikhya film lined up for release. Known for being a producer-friendly actor, he emphasised his belief in collaboration and simplicity on set.

Reflecting on franchises, Ayushmann said strong predecessors like Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl help build trust with audiences, adding that he would love to explore Andhadhun 2 in the future. With a mix of strong content and thoughtful choices, Ayushmann appears poised for another defining year.