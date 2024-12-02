Leadership Cracks Down On Internal Rift In Karnataka

The BJP's national leadership has stepped in to address an escalating feud between senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra. The ongoing rift has sparked concerns over party unity in the state.

A show-cause notice was served to Yatnal, citing his repeated public criticism of Vijayendra. Yatnal has accused the state chief of promoting dynasty politics and contributing to the BJP’s electoral setbacks. The notice condemned Yatnal’s remarks as a serious breach of party discipline, emphasizing that his actions contradict the party’s official stance on political and public matters.

“Your false and veiled allegations against party leaders, along with defiance of the party’s official position, constitute a grave violation of party norms,” the notice stated, giving Yatnal ten days to respond or face disciplinary action.

Responding to the notice, Yatnal expressed his intent to present his views on the state of BJP in Karnataka. “I remain committed to Hindutva, opposing corruption, and raising concerns about Waqf-related issues and dynasty politics,” he said.

The notice follows Vijayendra’s recent meeting with BJP’s national leadership in Delhi, where he raised concerns about Yatnal’s statements against him and his father, BS Yediyurappa. “Despite karyakartas placing their trust in the party, some persist in criticizing us, creating unnecessary distractions,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra’s supporters, including former ministers, have called for Yatnal’s expulsion, accusing him of tarnishing the party’s image and causing division. Meanwhile, Yatnal has continued to allege that Vijayendra and Yediyurappa were responsible for BJP’s recent by-election defeats.

This internal rift has deepened tensions within the Karnataka BJP, with both factions holding separate rallies and events to showcase their strength.