Leadership row: Final decision lies with high command, says HM

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara, commenting on the “leadership row”, on Tuesday underlined that the final decision lies with the Congress high command. Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara stated: “I have always maintained that the final decision lies with the High Command. Members of the Congress party respect the decisions of the High Command.”

“Although this has been said many times, the issue keeps being raised again and again. The Congress High Command maintains discipline — whatever decision is made there will be followed. Anyone who fails to follow it will face disciplinary action. This has been the tradition from the beginning,” he added. Parameshwara also defended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks, saying: “The Chief Minister has said that he will abide by the High Command’s decision — that statement is correct.”