Legendary film actress Saroja Devi laid to rest with full state honours

Mandya: Legendary film actress B Saroja Devi was laid to rest in her native village of Dashavara in Mandya district with full state honours on Tuesday. The 87-year-old actress passed away due to age-related ailments at her home in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on July 14. Her funeral was held in accordance with Vokkaliga traditions, with burial rites performed.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with prominent personalities from the Karnataka film industry including Jayamala, Rockline Venkatesh, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M Narasimhalu, and film producer Basant Kumar Patil, paid their final respects.

Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, Saroja Devi rose to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated and iconic actresses. She made her film debut in the early 1950s and went on to act in over 180 films across multiple languages. Known for her elegance, powerful screen presence, and versatility, she quickly gained widespread fame.

Her performances in films such as ‘Sasural’, ‘Kittur Rani Chennamma’, ‘Anbe Vaa,’ and ‘Enga Veettu Pillai’ are remembered as milestones in Indian cinema. Saroja Devi was particularly acclaimed for her portrayals in historical and mythological films, where she played strong female characters with conviction and grace. She received several prestigious honours, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri from the Government of India, and the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award from the Karnataka government.

Following the news of her passing, condolences poured in from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, political leaders, and prominent figures from the Indian film industry paid tribute to her, acknowledging her enduring legacy and invaluable contributions to Indian cinema.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage at her residence in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described her demise as “a major loss to the entire film industry”.

“B Saroja Devi entered the film industry at a very young age and served it for nearly 70 years.

She earned the title of ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’ early in her career and became a multi-talented actress who worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films,”

he added.