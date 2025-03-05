Live
Leopard Captured in Cage: Perishes in Forest Fire After Being Trapped
Tumakuru: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Madlehalli in Tiptur taluk, where a leopard was burned alive after a wildfire engulfed the area on Tuesday. It was confined within a cage set by the Forest Department, and died unable to move and save itself.
The cage had been placed following reports of a leopard sighting in Madlehalli village. However, despite several days passing, forest officials reportedly failed to inspect the trap, leaving the animal helpless as the fire spread.
Local residents have blamed the negligence of the Forest Department for the leopard's death, expressing outrage over the lack of monitoring. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the KB Cross police, who are expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the mishap.
Animal rights activists of the districts have expressed anger and have attributed the horrific death of the leopardthe alleged negligence of the Forest Department officials.