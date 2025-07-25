Let shortcomings in semiconductor sector be avoided in quantum mission: MP

Bengaluru: It is evident from the Union Government’s response in Parliament that the Semicon India initiative, launched in 2021 with the ambitious aim of generating one million employment opportunities, has fallen significantly short of its original projections.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Jitin Prasada, revealed that the initiative is now expected to generate just over 27,000 direct jobs, a figure far below the original target set by the Centre.

Reacting to this development, Member of Parliament from Raichur and Yadgir, G. Kumar Naik, cautioned that the shortcomings witnessed in the semiconductor sector must not be repeated in the National Quantum Mission (NQM).

In a statement, MP Naik observed that the revised employment estimates indicate a substantial gap between announcement and implementation. “Despite the scale of India’s demographic dividend and the urgent imperative of employment generation, Semicon India has remained largely a policy statement with limited tangible outcomes on the ground,” he noted.

The MP further expressed concern that excessive centralisation, unrealistic timelines, and delays in procedural clearances have dampened investor confidence, thereby impeding India’s progress in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

“It is imperative that the Union Government ensures these challenges are not replicated as we embark on the path of quantum technology development,” MP Naik stated.

He added that centralised control, unrealistic timelines, and the shortage of skilled talent were among the major reasons for the underperformance of the semiconductor initiative. Therefore, he emphasised that the Quantum Mission must allow for state-led innovations and a decentralised approach.

MP Naik strongly endorsed the proactive steps undertaken by the State of Karnataka, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar, who have outlined a clear vision to position Karnataka as a global quantum innovation hub.

He also appreciated the coordinated interdepartmental efforts led by Karnataka’s Minister for Science and Technology Shri N.S. Boseraju, IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Shri Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, and Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Shri M.B. Patil.

“Such collaboration among departments is a model for quantum-focused governance and highlights the strength of Centre-State cooperation,” MP Naik remarked.

“Karnataka stands prepared to lead a quantum transformation by applying the lessons learned from the semiconductor sector. The State’s progress demonstrates the value of aligning national missions with regional capacities and leadership.

It is now incumbent upon the Union Government to act with foresight and foster a truly cooperative federal model for the successful implementation of the National Quantum Mission,” he urged.