Link between wellbeing and gambling runs deeper
Bengaluru: New research from the University of Glasgow gives a deeper understanding of the impact of gambling harms on emotional wellbeing – both on the individual and their loved ones.
Research undertaken by the University of Glasgow as part of the new policy research unit in addictions shows that the link between poor emotional wellbeing and gambling-related harms extends further than previously thought.
It finds that people with a partner experiencing gambling-related harms tend to have poorer emotional wellbeing themselves, and that their wellbeing levels are substantially worse when their partner’s experience of gambling-related harms are more severe.
