Little Millennium launches Bloom

Bengaluru: Little Millennium, one of India's leading early childhood education (ECCE) brands, proudly launches BLOOM, a next-generation curriculum designed to redefine preschool education in India.

This new curriculum represents a major leap forward in early childhood learning, bringing together play-based, experiential, and research-driven pedagogy aligned with the National Curriculum Framework – Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) and the NEP 2020.

For over 16 years, Little Millennium's award-winning Seven Petal Curriculum has shaped the foundational years of young learners.

BLOOM builds on this legacy by offering a holistic approach that nurtures Knowledge, Skills, and Values (KSV) in every child. Designed with the child at its core, BLOOM creates a joyful, stress-free, and stimulating environment that sparks curiosity, builds confidence, and prepares children for school and life beyond.