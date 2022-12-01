Live streaming of Academic Council meets of varsities soon

Bengaluru: The live streaming of academic Council finance committee and Syndicate meetings of Universities will be launched to marked occasion of good governance month in December. Speaking to media, Minister Ashwath Narayan said that various programmes have been planned in the three departments which he heads as the minister.

In the past years, December 25 was celebrated as 'good governance day ' to commemorate late Prime Minister AB Vajpayee's birthday. However, this year it had been decided to observe the entire December as 'good governance month' in in the departments of Higher Education, Electronics/ IT-BT/ and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelyhood. He added Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai would inaugurate the programmes on December 1.

"Aiming to bring in more transparency in the university administration system live streaming of academic Council, finance committee and Syndicate meetings would be initiated. Once implemented this would continue as a regular phenomenon. The live streaming will be through social media platforms," he explained.

Universities have also been instructed to upload all the information on their websites by December 10. This is applicable to affiliate and constituent colleges also. In case of constituent colleges not having their website, they need to upload the information on the university website, Narayan clarified. Websites should have all the information including student fee, funds sanctioned, ongoing projects, details of teaching and non- teaching staff, he stated.

All the three departments have charted out various programs keeping intetest of students, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders. It comprises of essay competition, quiz competition, creating posters, workshops and plenary sessions with a focus on promoting entrepreneurship. In addition, achievers in various domains achievers will be awarded.

Towards achieving effective implementation of NEP universities need to prepare institution development plan and this is mandatory as per NITI ayog. In this regard, The State Higher Education Council would organise workshop in the first week of December, Minister Narayan told.

Renewed version of the 'skill connect' portal of the department of Skill Development will be launched by Chief Minister on December 1, he informed. Besides, the Centre of Excellence' building at Bengaluru and multi- skill centre at Hubli will also be inaugurated.

The department of Electronics/ IT-BT/ S & T will hold capacity building programmes to promote women entrepreneurship, rural entrepreneurship and startups. The programmes at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Mangaluru will be in association with institutions such as Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), HDFC etc.

Installation of newly developed software to facilitate activities of women self help groups is also planned, Narayan mentioned.