Local committee raises concern through protest

Mangaluru: On June 2, a significant revelation unfolded as Nagarika Horata Samithi exposed Ruchi Gold Palmolein Oil manufacturers in the act of releasing industrial waste into the Phalguni river resulting in severe water contamination.

Nagarika Horata Samithi (translates to Citizen’s Protest Committee), led by Muneer Katipalla has been at the forefront of continuous protests against companies like Ruchi Gold and others, highlighting their irresponsible disposal of chemical effluents through underground pipelines into the river.

According to the Samithi, despite the district administration and pollution control board being notified and urged to take stringent action against these industries, no concrete measures have been taken thus far. The manufacturers of Ruchi Gold oil were found to be releasing chemical effluents near Thokur, directly into the river.

The gravity of the situation was evident when officials from the pollution control board visited the site few days ago and collected evidence of the chemical effluents being discharged into the water. Eyewitness claims suggest that even after the officials’ visit, Ruchi Gold continued to release the hazardous effluents into the river.

In a recent development, Nagarika Horata Samithi uncovered yet another pipeline at Jokatte where effluents are being discharged into the Phalguni river. The group has demanded immediate action against the responsible parties.

Taking a stand against the flagrant environmental violations, Nagarika Horata Samithi organized a protest on Saturday, June 3, at Jokatte, specifically targeting Ruchi Gold and other industries involved in the release of industrial waste that contaminates the Phalguni river’s water.

Addressing the media on the day of the protest, DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla expressed his concerns, stating, “Several industries in the vicinity of Panambur and Baikampady are surreptitiously discharging chemical effluents into the Phalguni river through concealed underground pipelines. We have been vehemently protesting against this reprehensible act for quite some time now. Many industries have been caught red-handed in their wrongdoing. Patanjali, United Breweries, and various other industries lack proper facilities for the disposal and segregation of industrial waste. The dwindling population of aquatic life bears testimony to their misdeeds. Regrettably, no substantial actions have been taken against these

offenders.”He further lamented the district administration’s lack of initiative in dealing with the issue, despite having received notices. The water quality in the area has significantly deteriorated, rendering it unfit for consumption.

According to sources, the local community has been grappling with ailments such as skin allergies and is even spending money from their own pockets to pay for fresh water in the area.