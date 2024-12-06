Local Congress Leader Fatally Injured Shankar Shetty Loses Life Vehicle Collision

Karkala: A leader of the Congress party in Karkala taluk in Udupi district was fatally injured in a car accident, eventually he died due to the severe injuries he received in the accident. He has been identified as Shankar Shetty. The incident occurred near the Neere Highway-School Cross when a motorbike and a car collided.

Shetty, 70, a resident of Neere, was riding his motorbike when the collision left him with severe injuries. Despite prompt efforts to rush him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries en route.

Prominent in local governance and community initiatives, Shankar Shetty served as the president of the Neere Congress Committee. His roles extended beyond politics, including serving as president of the Neere Jaddinangadi Milk Producers' Cooperative Society, administrator of the Neere Garodi, and president of the Neere School Development Committee.