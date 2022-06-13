Locals opposed to CCTV glare on Eidgah Ground 

Bengaluru: It has been reported that some unidentified persons removed the CCTV camera pole installed by the police near Eidgah ground in Chamarajapet on Saturday night. In the wake of a controversy, the pole was planted to facilitate CCTV surveillance. However, the locals are objecting to such a move.

Following an altercation between the police and the locals, the situation was brought under control recently. However, it was learnt that on Saturday night the CCTV pole was found toppled. After the police enquired about it with the youngsters who were playing cricket on the field, they drew a blank. In the meantime, the cops have decided to install CCTV cameras on the pavement outside the ground. Police said they are working on changing the location for installation.

The BBMP has been instrumental in installing 12 CCTV cameras around the ground at the request of the police in the wake of the property ownership dispute. The locals, who noticed the work being done, came to the spot and protested. The locals got into an argument with the BBMP assistant engineer, Umesh, who later made the locals understand that the cops requested them to install CCTV cameras. However, the locals questioned the purpose of installing CCTV cameras in the area.

The locals are outraged and suspect that BBMP and the police are working against the locals most of whom are Muslims. A JCB was used to install the cables for CCTV installation, which was disrupted by the locals. The locals entered into a verbal spat with the police who tried to disperse them. They demanded to know whether the work was commissioned by BBMP. Without any work orders, how they could take up the work, they asked. Later, the work was stopped and the locals were pacified by the police.