Lockdown comes as blessing in disguise for sandalwood thieves in MM Mills 

Mysuru: Covid-induced lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise for forest thieves. Thousands of industries may have downed shutters and employees may have lost jobs, but those looting forest wealth have found the crisis a god send opportunity.

The Male Mahadeshwara wildlife sanctuary situated on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in particular, has witnessed rise in forest offences. Since July 10 this year forest officers registered 6 FIRs against offenders who attempted to steal sandalwood. Kollegal, one of the seven ranges of the MMHW sanctuary, has reported three cases, PG Palya two and MM Hills one case.

Sandalwood, which fetches very heavy price in the market, is the main target of thieves. The MM Hills adjacent to the neighbouring States has rich forest wealth. Forest officials managed to arrest 15 accused in connection with six sandalwood theft cases. On April 22, officials conducted a raid in forest in Bharachukki in Kollegal, recovered 24 kg sandalwood and arrested 8 including three women from Tamil Nadu. It is said that local mediators identifies the sandalwood in the forest and pass on information to the thieves. They also act as informers for thieves about the movement of beat forest staff. The modus operandi of the thieves is to cut the sandalwood in the night and transport it on their motorbikes to Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

When contacted, MM Hills wildlife sanctuary DCF V Yedukondalu said that during interrogation it was detected that four thefts were carried out with the support of local mediators. "We identified mediators and their business activities. We have formed separate teams to protect sandalwood," Yedukondalu said.