Lok Adalat: Record 64 lakh cases settled in a single day

Bengaluru: A total of 64.13 lakh cases were disposed of in the state-wide Lok Adalat held on February 11, creating an all-time record in the history of Lok Adalat.

High Court Justice B Veerappa, who is also the Executive Chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, shared details of the cases settled in the Lok Adalat and settlement figures, among other details. Out of 1,87,171 pending cases in courts and 62,26,437 pre-litigation cases, 64,13,608 cases were settled through conciliation. In addition, Rs 1,404 crore has been given as compensation and Rs 232 crore has been deposited in the government treasury, he said.

Over 4.14 lakh revenue cases have been disposed of, 14,723 bank recovery pre-litigation and pending cases amounting to Rs 157 crore have been recovered and settled, out of 670 matrimonial cases more than 222 cases have been reconciled. Also 2,724 Divisional Litigations, 4,050 cases of motor vehicle offenses have been settled with a settlement amount of Rs 179 crore, 10,766 check bounce cases have been disposed of, 4,723 LAC and other execution cases have been settled with a settlement amount of Rs 221 crore. He said that 3,076 civil cases have been settled.

Rs 1.25 crore compensation in a single case:

A total of 4,050 cases related to motor accident compensation have been settled and compensation of Rs 179 crore has been paid. He said that in a case in the court of the Senior Civil Judge, Hassan, a compensation of Rs 1.25 crore was given through the insurance company.